Clearfield Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott announced her resignation at Thursday night’s borough council meeting.
Stott said her resignation was effective Dec. 31, but she is using paid time off. Thursday was her last working day.
“Today will be my last day,” Stott said.
Stott has been the borough operations manager since November of 2007.
After an executive session, the borough council accepted Stott’s resignation.
“Thank you for all the years you put in,” council member Scott Ortasic said to Stott.
Following the meeting, The Progress asked borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III if the borough manager’s position is now open and if the position was going to be advertised.
Bell said the borough has an ordinance requiring council to appoint a borough manager but doesn’t give a timeframe for doing so.
He said council could leave it unfilled until it decides what it wants to do. If council decides not to have a borough manager, it would have to repeal the ordinance.
The borough went without a manager between February of 2002 when council dismissed former manager Greg Lingle and November of 2007 when it hired Stott.
Because of Stott’s resignation, council voted to appoint Mayor Mason Strouse to the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation.