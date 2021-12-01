DuBOIS — Spitzer Subaru is proud to work with The Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund (BPF) and the “Share the Love” campaign to host the Holiday Open House on Friday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The open house provides an opportunity to learn more about the BPF. Each year during the Share the Love event, Subaru donates $250 for every car sold to one of four national charities, as well as the BPF.
The BPF helps ease the financial burden of individuals and families in Clearfield County who are struggling financially while battling cancer. By providing funding for basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, groceries and gas to travel to treatment, cancer patients worry less about unpaid bills and focus on their health and recovery.
Every dollar raised in Clearfield County supports Clearfield County cancer patients. Since 2012, the BPF has allocated a total of $449,854 which was distributed through 787 Clearfield County cancer patient applications to pay for urgent, basic expenses. In 2020 alone, $38,943 donated dollars were allocated to 59 cancer patient applicants.