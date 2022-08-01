With the Clearfield County Fair back in town, it is time again for The Progress’ fair food reviews!
This year, Tyler Kolesar has returned to Progressland on loan from the sports department at our sister newspaper The Courier Express to help sample and review fair food from various vendors.
Our first stop was on Monday at Mamacitias! The Real Mexican Grill, located on Park Drive across from The Grove.
If you are a fan of Mexican food, Mamacitas is a must try.
In Central Pennsylvania, choices for authentic Mexican food is limited and Mamacitas gives fairgoers the chance to eat true Mexican food one would normally find at food trucks in large cities.
Mamacitas is owned by Angie Romayor and her son Malakkai and daughter Sammantha — all of Muncy, Lycoming County.
Angie Romayor said they are originally from Sacramento, Calif. She worked in the dentistry field as a dental assistant and office manager for 20 years, but she also made her own Mexican food.
When she moved to Pennsylvania several years ago, she said she couldn’t find any authentic Mexican food restaurants anywhere around that she liked.
“So I quit my dentistry job and and bought this,” Angie Romayor said of her food truck.
This is her first year at the Clearfield County Fair. She said they travel to various county fairs in the region such as the Lycoming County Fair and she said the Clearfield County Fair is the furthest event they have attended. Last year, she said they took the winter months off, but said they will try to work longer into the winter this year.
Angie Romayor said all of their food is made fresh in-house, and she cooks her meats for eight hours. When asked what their specialty was, she said it was the barbacoa (shredded beef). Their other meat selections is carnitas (pork) and chicken.
Tyler and I shared three street tacos with Mamacitas hot homemade salsa, cilantro and onion. The tacos were also served with three lime wedges. Both Tyler and I thought the tacos were juicy and delicious and wolfed them down quickly on a bench in The Grove.
Tyler said he usually doesn’t care much for onions, but these tacos were the exception.
We next shared the “Chubby Burrito” with beans, rice, pork, lettuce, queso, hot homemade salsa and sour cream.
As much as we liked the street tacos, both Tyler and I said the burrito was our favorite. And in my opinion, both the street tacos and burrito were better than the ones you can get at chain Mexican restaurants in the region.
We plan to go back to the stand while the fair is in town. Tyler, in fact, liked it so much he ordered a quesadilla to go.
Both Tyler and I like spicy foods so we enjoyed the spicy homemade salsa. Those who prefer their food mild probably should order the pico de gallo.
The three street tacos cost $10, and the burrito cost $15.