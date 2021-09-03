The speakers have been set for the memorial service in Clearfield to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The speakers at this year’s event will be state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-73 of Clearfield, Marven Smith, Deputy Sheriff Rob Thomas, Pastor Bob Way of St. John Lutheran Church, and the Clearfield County Commissioners, according to borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott.
This year the services are being expanded. To accommodate larger crowds, most of the ceremonies will be held at Lower Witmer Park starting at 8:45 a.m. A procession will then be held from the park to the Clearfield County Courthouse by way of East Locust, Third Street and Market Street. At the courthouse square, the wreath presentation ceremony, a salute to the flag and the playing of Taps will be performed.
A closing song will also be sung by Brenda Weber, Stott said.
Organizers are inviting the police departments of Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township and Curwensville Borough, the state police and the sheriff’s department, the fire departments of Clearfield Borough, Lawrence Township and Curwensville as well as EMS to participate in the ceremony.
The U.S. National Guard, the U.S. Army Reserves and the honor guard are also being invited to attend.