Tomorrow, Spanky’s Courthouse Cafe will be doubling in size when it opens at 6 a.m.
The owners of the popular downtown Clearfield restaurant, Rob and Heather Inguagiato, have acquired the neighboring storefront formerly occupied by Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe to expand and improve the eatery.
The new addition doubles the restaurant’s seating capacity from approximately 50 to 100, Rob Inguagiato said.
In addition to the expansion, the restaurant also made improvements to its existing seating area by adding new booths, tables and chairs to match the new section.
The improvements also include new handicapped accessible restrooms and walk-in refrigerators and freezers in the rear of the new addition. In the past, the refrigerators and freezers were located in the basement of the building, requiring employees to walk up and down the stairs to get food.
It took about five months for them to complete the expansion, Rob Inguagiato said.
The improvements mark the restaurant’s 25th anniversary at its location on N. 3rd Street. He said they are going to have a small ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday morning with Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse.
He said this is the first of three phases they are undertaking to improve the restaurant.
The next phase, which will be starting soon, is to improve the kitchen. The last phase will be to improve the restaurant’s exterior.
The exterior renovations could start as early as this year, but they are most likely to start next spring, Rob Inguagto said.
As part of the decor of the diner, they put up tributes to local businesses such as signs and pictures and memorabilia from the former Bob’s Army & Navy store and the former Irwin’s Citgo, as well as the original Spanky’s Tacos, which was the original name of the restaurant when his parents, Mona and Spanky Rauch, started it more than 30 years ago.
Rob Inguagiato said they could be adding a few more business tributes in the near future.
He said they are keeping the same menu and hours of operation for now.
“Right now, we are struggling to staff the extra space with the hours we have now,” Rob Inguagto said. “But hopefully in the future we will have dinner hours.”
He said the main reason for the expansion was due to patrons having difficulty getting tables on the weekends because the restaurant was so busy. He also said he wanted to have space to accommodate larger tables because often people would have family come in from out of town, and in the past they wouldn’t be able to go to Spanky’s because they didn’t have room to accommodate them.