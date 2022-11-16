A solar power plant is planned for Lawrence Township, township Code Enforcement Officer Agatha Lauder said at the recent supervisors meeting.
Lauder reported that a company is proposing to construct a solar farm along 104th Cavalry Road.
She said the proposed solar plant is on three lots with a total size of roughly 200 acres. She said the property was was formerly mined and the township has been having significant problems with illegal dumping on the site and said the solar power plant could help deter this.
Supervisor Jeremey Ruffner asked what would happen to the solar panels once they reach the end of their useful life.
In speaking with company representatives, Lauder said the solar panels will have a life expectancy of about 30 years, and would be the type that can be recycled.
She added that the company would provide a bond to the township that would pay for the removal of the solar panels if for some reason the company fails to do so once their life expectancy is over.
Looking at the map, she said the solar panels themselves would cover roughly 60 acres of land.
Lauder said one issue is solar farms are not specifically listed in the township’s zoning ordinance. She said the township is in the process of updating its zoning ordinances, which includes solar power plants but the changes aren’t completed yet.
Since solar isn’t listed in the zoning ordinance, Lauder recommended the supervisors treat them as the same category as wind turbines for the purposes of zoning in that they are both renewable energy sources.
If the proposed solar plant falls under the category of wind turbines, the company would have to get a conditional use approved from the supervisors, Lauder said.
A conditional use would allow the supervisors to place conditions on the power plant to limit any adverse affects to the area.
Lauder said the proposed solar power plant is located in the Residential Agriculture zoning district, which is the zoning district the new zoning regulations would place them.
Supervisors voted unanimously to accept Lauder’s recommendation that the solar power plant would fall under the category of wind turbines.
Lauder said she expects the company, New Leaf Energy of Lathan, N.Y., to have its conditional use application into the township in time to be discussed at the township planning commission’s December meeting.