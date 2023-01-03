John Sobel was reelected as chairman of the Clearfield County Commissioners at its reorganizational meeting yesterday. Commissioner Mary Tatum was elected vice chair.
Sobel was also elected chairman of the salary board and Tatum as vice chair.
Commissioner Dave Glass was elected chairman of the retirement board, Tatum vice-chair and Carol Fox was elected treasurer.
The commissioners also voted to keep its meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month at 10:30 a.m. and the non-voting workshop meeting will be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 10:30 a.m.
The retirement board meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 9:30 a.m. and the salary board will be held on the second Tuesday of every month at 10:30 a.m.
During the salary board meeting the commissioners voted to give all of the non-union full-time employees a $3,100 per year raise and the part-time employees a $1,550 per year raise.
At the request of Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III, the commissioners tabled discussion on the salary of the law clerk.
The salary board also voted to create the temporary position of administrative assistant in the planning department for eight weeks because a staff member is going on medical leave.