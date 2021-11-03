HARRISBURG — Despite a slowly increasing vaccination rate in the battle against COVID-19 infections, the six-county region has added a combined 634 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 coronavirus-related deaths in the last four days, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County has added 98 new cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths since Sunday. Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County added 39 new cases and four deaths. Jefferson County added 84 new cases and five deaths.
Blair County added 152 new cases and seven deaths. Cambria County added 163 new cases and eight deaths. Centre County added 98 new cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair- 17,858 total cases and 395 deaths
- Cambria –19,796 total cases and 521 deaths
- Centre –20,796 total cases and 246 deaths
- Clearfield –11,414 total cases and 199 deaths
- Elk –4,217 total cases and 60 deaths
- Jefferson –5,183 total cases and 126 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed that between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, there were 6,426 additional positive cases of COVID-19. As of Nov. 2, there were 3,819 additional positive cases for a three-day total of 10,245 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,575,184.
There are 2,613 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 624 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 stood at 8.8%.
As of Nov. 2, there were 181 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 31,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19.