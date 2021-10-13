HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County added 14 new cases and two deaths. Jefferson County added 25 new cases and no deaths.
Neighboring Blair County added 61 new cases and three deaths. Cambria County added 72 new cases and six deaths. Centre County added 78 new cases and four deaths.
In the six-county radius, there was a total of 17 deaths in one day from COVID-19.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –16,322 total cases and 366 deaths
- Cambria –18,302 total cases and 485 deaths
- Centre –20,002 total cases and 241 deaths
- Clearfield –10,648 total cases and 186 deaths
- Elk –3,873 total cases and 53 deaths
- Jefferson –4,575 total cases and 112 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 5,012 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,491,146.
There are 3,031 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 678 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1 stood at 9.6%.
As of Oct. 12, there were 170 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,228 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Oct. 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 69.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.