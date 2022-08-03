For our third fair food review, fellow staff writer Tyler Kolesar of the Courier Express sports department and I went to Steak on a Stick, which is celebrating its 41st year.
Paul Dietzel and Joe Castagnolo, both of Clearfield, have been bringing their Steak on a Stick stand to the Clearfield County Fair since 1981.
Located next to the Grandstand, Steak on a Stick is a Clearfield County Fair tradition for many fairgoers. Dietzel said many of their customers return year after year to eat at the stand.
The stand sells both steak or chicken on a stick. In addition to the meat it comes with green peppers and onions.
Dietzel said the key to the stand’s success is the quality of the ingredients and the stand’s consistency.
“We don’t skimp on anything,” Dietzel said.
The food is cooked on the stand’s propane grill as the customer waits so it is fresh. They also use sirloin tip that is marinated for several days in the stand’s own recipe.
Dietzel said he and his friend Castagolo were at the Indianapolis 500 many years ago when they ate at a stand that sold steak shish kabobs. On a whim, they decided to start the business.
Their first event was the Clearfield County Fair in 1981. They didn’t have the trailer then, just a stand, located by the Mill Road gate. A few years later they acquired a food trailer in Florida and brought it back to Pennsylvania.
About 30 years ago they moved to their current location next to the Grandstand.
For years, Dietzel said they traveled all over the state including the Allentown Fair and the York County Fair, but now they only go to the Clearfield County Fair.
Steak on a Stick is one of my Clearfield County Fair traditions and I have eaten their food many times, but this was Tyler’s first time eating at the stand.
Both of us ordered the beef steak on a stick. Tyler said the meat was tender and flavorful and he wasn’t surprised it is a fair favorite – and he determined he would order it again.
I’ve eaten at steak on a stick many times and it was its usual high quality and will remain as one my fair food traditions.