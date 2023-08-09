PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township has had a productive summer regarding roadwork and community improvement. Several buildings have been removed or sold due to blight and road work projects are being completed.
As summer begins to close, the supervisors within the municipality are looking to tackle issues in multiple parts of their township regarding new signage and where that signage should go.
One part of the new signage is going to be coming to Sandy Ridge, specifically Ponderosa Drive.
“Ponderosa Drive has been subject to some brutal vehicular usage these past few years,” said Supervisor Dave Jackson. “There are logging trucks that fly through there and the quality of the road has really taken a toll.”
Because of the damage done to the road, the supervisors have called upon the help of Solicitor David Mason to draft an ordinance regarding the banning of logging trucks, and all other trucks over a certain weight limit, on Ponderosa Drive.
This ban will begin at the start of Ponderosa Drive in Rush Township will continue down the drive until the road reaches Taylor Township in Centre County.
Other new signage going up will be new 25 mph speed limit signs. These signs will be put up on various roads within the municipality.
More information on the new speed limit signs will be provided at next month’s township supervisors meeting in September.