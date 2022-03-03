Lawrence Township Supervisors recently voted to appoint attorney William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield as its co-solicitor.
Shaw will serve as co-solicitor with current Solicitor Linda Lewis of Clearfield. Lewis and her law partner James Naddeo served as solicitors for the township until Naddeo’s death in August 2020.
Naddeo was first appointed solicitor in August 2000.
Supervisor Randy Powell said Shaw’s compensation has not yet been determined.
Shaw served as Clearfield County District Attorney from 2003-2020 and currently practices as a private attorney in Clearfield.
In other business:
- Supervisors voted to apply for a $210,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to construct a girls softball field at the Lawrence Township Recreation Park.
- Supervisors voted to advertise for a part-time office assistant with the possibility of becoming full-time. Powell said the new assistant could replace Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner when she decides to retire. Pay would be determined by the experience of the new employee, Shaffner said.
- Supervisors voted to purchase the side dump bucket for its new loader. Last month, they voted to purchase a new Caterpillar loader from Cleveland Brothers of Clearfield for $114,400 but wanted to look into it further to see if a side dump bucket were needed. Adding the side dump bucket adds an additional $20,832 to the cost of the loader.
- Supervisors began the process of searching for a replacement for the 2004 rescue truck at Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1 on Mill Road.