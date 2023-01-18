Clearfield Municipal Authority and the Woodland Bigler Area Authority are considering linking their sanitary sewer systems.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the CMA board, Engineer Jim Balliet of Gwin, Dobson & Foreman of Altoona said the WBAA has an aging sanitary sewer plant and the state Department of Environmental Protection is requiring significant upgrades for it to continue to operate.
Instead of upgrading the plant, WBAA is considering having its sanitary system connected to Clearfield’s to treat WBAA sewage at the CMA wastewater treatment plant, according to Balliet. This would require extending a sanitary sewer line about three miles to Mineral Springs at a cost of roughly $6,302,370, Balliet said.
He said the state has made grant funds available for regionalization projects and the CMA has applied for an H2O grant that would pay half of the cost of the project.
Balliet said the CMA’s wastewater treatment plant has a capacity to handle 4.5 million gallons per day and they currently use roughly two million gallons per day — therefore, the plant has more than enough capacity to handle the additional sewage.
WBAA’s sewer plant has a capacity of 140,000 gallons per day and it uses about 85,000 gallons per day, according to the Clearfield County Comprehensive Plan.
Balliet said after the meeting that it would be less expensive to extend the sewer lines to Mineral Springs than it would be to upgrade the WBAA’s sanitary sewer plant; but he said he doesn’t yet know how much it would cost to upgrade the WBAA’s plant.
CMA Chairman Russell Triponey said the project wouldn’t go forward unless it makes sense and benefits both sides.
He said they are still in preliminary discussions with WBAA on whether this project would go forward. If it does, there are a number of options on how it would operate. He said options include WBAA remaining independent and keeping its sanitary sewer lines and paying CMA for sewage treatment; or WBAA could turn over all of its sewer lines to CMA like Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township have done.
Extending the sanitary sewer line would also provide public sewer service to homes and businesses along the U.S.Route 322 corridor from the Clearfield Campus of Lock Haven University to the area of Post Office Road in Mineral Springs, CMA Manager John Williams and CMA board member Wayne Smith said.
This has the potential of encouraging economic growth in the area and expanding the CMA’s customer base and revenue, Willams said.