BELLEFONTE – SCI Correctional Institution at Rockview Superintendent Bobbi Salamon has reported the death of an inmate.
On Oct. 10, 2021 at 11:01 p.m., employees conducting security rounds on a housing unit discovered Devontal Thomas, 27, unresponsive in his cell. Additional security and medical staff immediately responded to the unit.
Thomas was pronounced dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel.
In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s office.
Thomas was serving a 1-year 6-month to 3-year sentence from Montgomery County for robbery. He was received at SCI Rockview for violating parole on Oct. 8.
The deceased’s next of kin has been notified.