BELLEFONTEE — B. Salamon, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Rockview, reported that inmate Jamie E. Houseknecht, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 1.
Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded and provided life-saving measures. EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued as he was transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he passed away on April 9, 2023, at 2:20 a.m.
Houseknecht was serving a 12-to-24-year sentence for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse from Berks County. He had been at SCI Rockview since May 4, 2010.
In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.
The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.