HYDE — For all schools in Progressland, school is back in session. Students are waking up early to catch the bus for school and homework is brought home after the summer off.
But such a positive start to the school year wouldn’t be possible with the work done behind the scenes by all staff members in the districts, who spent all summer preparing for the oncoming arrival of the students in August.
At Clearfield Area School District, things are most definitely in full swing and at this week’s school board meeting, positive reports were presented by nearly every staff member called upon.
From successful end-of-summer events to positive feedback on students starting the year, there was no shortage of positive energy at the meeting.
Starting in early August, the “Stuff the Bus” event was a large success. The bus was packed full with school supplies of many different varieties and in total, 43 backpacks full of supplies were donated.
Moving through the month, early laptop distribution throughout the district was also deemed as a success. In the week leading up to the first day of school, students were able to come into the school and pick up their assigned laptops. Over 66 percent of the assigned laptops were taken home to their students and after the first week of classes, only 30 more laptops remain to be taken.
The dates for the school photos and senior portraits have been set and recent back-to-school nights have all went smoothly according to several staff reports.
All in all, it’s safe to say that things are going well at Clearfield and board President Greg Clarke couldn’t be happier to see things go so smoothly.
“What I’m hearing from these reports is that everything has started as smooth as they possibly could have,” Clarke said. “We’re really lucky to have such an outstanding staff that makes things happen as smoothly as they do. You all work so hard and we on the board really appreciate everything that you staff members do to make Clearfield School District a great one.”