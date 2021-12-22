The Clearfield Area School District Board of School Directors approved the tutors for the new elementary school tutoring program at its meeting on Monday night.
The school district is creating an after school tutoring program starting in January, Superintendent Terry Struble said.
The tutoring program will be two days a week each for grades K-3 and 4-6.
To start, teachers will recommend students who they believe will benefit from the program, Struble said.
He said the program will focus on an area the student is lagging in and not be “stay after school to get your homework done.”
Struble said the tutors could help students with their homework but that isn’t the main focus of the tutoring program.
Struble said the district is aiming to have four to five students for each tutor.
“Our goal is to have a child in the program for three or four weeks,” Struble said.
But students could stay longer if need be, he added.
Struble said if needed the school district could grow the program.
The school district approved the following tutors for the program, Roxanne Adamson, Zac Bash, Desiree Caliari, Tina Gibson, Holly Olson, Joanie Restino, Autumn Tack, Jennifer Thorp, Carol Tyger, Heather Ward and Sharon White.
In other business, the school board approved the following motions.
- The 2021 audit as prepared by Walter Hopkins LLC, of Clearfield. According to Katherine Eckley of Walter Hopkins, no issues were found in the school district’s financial records.
- The Fullington School Bus LLC contract for the years 2022 through 2028.
Personnel changes –The board approved Corey Bookhamer as volunteer girl’s volleyball coach and Ann Rowles as chemistry teacher. They accepted the resignations of Irene Forrest as part-time elementary classroom assistant, Carol Lauver as full-time elementary cleaner for retirement purposes and Merrill Hillard as full-time district wide custodian for retirement purposes. Struble said both Lauver and Hillard are excellent workers with lots of experience and knowledge. The district will have difficulty replacing them.