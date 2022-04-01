District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Child Advocacy Center Director Mary Tatum announced that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
This month and throughout the year, the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Clearfield County a better place for children and families.
By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, the community can help promote children’s social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities. In 2021, the CAC-CC served 191 children and has already served 70 children so far this year.
As part of raising awareness, this year the CAC-CC would like the community’s help with Child Abuse Prevention Month by asking individuals and organizations to pick a day to wear blue. Please take a photo wearing blue, share it on Facebook, and tag the CAC-CC by adding “@clearfieldcountycac” to the post. The photo can also be sent directly to the CAC-CC at cac@cenclear.org.
“The CAC-CC would not be possible without the collaboration and efforts of the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team (MDIT) of Clearfield County,” Sayers said.
The MDIT consists of representatives from the District Attorney’s Office, Children Youth and Family Services, law enforcement agencies through Clearfield County, medical personnel, CenClear, the Victim Witness Office, the Crossroads Project and PASSAGES, Inc.
The CAC-CC provides a vital service to children that may have experienced abuse or witnessed a crime.
“Throughout the year, the CAC-CC receives donations that help offset the cost of operating the program,” Tatum said. “We have volunteers and student interns that help manage projects at the CAC-CC that we would not be able to do without their help.”
Interested in getting involved with the CAC-CC or learning more on how to prevent child abuse? Email cac@cenclear.org for more information.