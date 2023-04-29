Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers has announced his intention to seek a second term in office.
Sayers, a Republican, was sworn-in as District Attorney in January 2020 and was able to clear the backlog of cases that were inherited upon taking office. Additionally, he worked to get cases through the system that were stalled due to the COVID shutdown once the courts fully reopened in June 2020. Sayers agreed not to prosecute local businesses for reopening early under then-Gov. Wolf’s shutdown of the Commonwealth.
Over the past three years, Sayers and his assistants have overseen and handled in excess of 1,300 cases per year, with more than a dozen being homicides and attempted homicides.
Additionally, during Sayers’ tenure as District Attorney, he has worked on restoring the relationship with the United States Attorney’s Office, Attorney General’s Office, ATF, DEA, and Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Unit. These relationships have paid major dividends for the people of Clearfield County. In the last few years, Clearfield County has been involved in two major interstate federal drug operations (Operation Crystal Highway and Operation Return to Sender), that shutdown drug pipelines that were regularly bringing large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana into the County.
As a result of some of these arrests, as well as working with municipal police departments in the County, DA Sayers has been able to have over $125,000 dollars of drug money forfeited to the Commonwealth.
Sayers filed a lawsuit in 2020 on behalf of the people of Clearfield County in regard to the opioid crisis. This was in addition to the lawsuit that was previously filed by the County Commissioners. Last year, a settlement was reached with the major drug manufacturers, which resulted in the DA’s Office receiving nearly $600,000 over the next 18 years, and the Clearfield County Commissioners receiving $2.7 million.
Sayers gives back to the community by serving on the executive boards of the Bucktail Council (Boy Scouts of America), Good Samaritan Center, Clearfield YMCA, and Clearfield Arts Studio Theater.
Sayers is the son of Paul and Therese Sayers of Frenchville. He is a parishioner of and cantor at St. Francis Church, member of the Clearfield Choral Society, and an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hiking, camping, kayaking, and hunting.