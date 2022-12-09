Santa Tours will return to Clearfield on Saturday, Dec. 17, announced Chief Andrew Smith of the Clearfield Borough Fire Department at Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township fire departments will be driving Santa Claus around Clearfield to meet children and pass out gifts.
This year, Santa Tours will be starting at 4:30 p.m. in Lawrence Township and 6 p.m. in Clearfield Borough.
Clearfield Borough Fire Chief Andrew Smith said they usually stay on the main roads when transporting Santa around Clearfield, so children who live on the smaller streets should go the main roads to see Santa.
In other business:
- During a special meeting, council approved re-hiring Carol Turner as part-time secretary for the police department, set the starting pay for part-time police officers at 90 percent of the full-time officers’ rate, and purchased two bullet proof vests from Pittsburgh Public Safety for $2,259.96.
- The public works committee recommended the borough approve the engineering services agreement with Stiffler, McGraw & Associates of Hollidaysburg and to advertise for gas and diesel bids.