DUBOIS — Sandy Township alerts residents that Dixon Avenue will be closed near the intersection of Dixon Avenue and Brady Street beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, through 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, for road restoration work.
Sandy Township announces road closure
- Anna Catherman
-
- Updated
Anna Catherman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
More county offices hit by employee no-shows
-
Two killed in Boggs Township crash
-
Additional details released in fatal Boggs Twp. crash
-
Michaels steps into role as West Branch elementary principal
-
County staff no-shows continue into second day
-
Mo Valley 12U All-Stars top Philipsburg-Osceola 5-2
-
Residents concerned about proposed group home for female parolees
-
Third person dies as result of Boggs Twp. crash
-
Woodland man waives charges stemming from juvenile fight
-
Pennsylvania poised to join EMS grouping, lessening barriers for workers
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.