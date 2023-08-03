The Mountain Top Fire Company in Sandy Ridge is holding its annual Homecoming Carnival celebration August 10 through 12, 2023.
All money raised during the event, goes to help fund expenses throughout the year.
For your information, a list of activities is provided with a schedule below.
Thursday: The pet/bike parade will form at 6:30 p.m. at the church at the corner of State and Oak St. It will begin at 7 p.m. and proceed to the fire station. Everyone is invited to attend. No Need to pre-register. Prizes in both categories will be awarded. The always popular fire truck rides will begin shortly after.
Friday: The homemade pie sale will begin at 5:30 p.m. Early attendance is encouraged. The Moore Brothers Band return to the stage at 7 p.m.
Saturday: The grounds open early at 4 p.m. The Pennsylvania State Police will have a DUI simulator at the station from 4 to 6 p.m. Lineup for the Fireman’s parade begins at 6 p.m. on the 600 block of Oak St. near the community park. The fireman’s parade will be held at 7 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate can arrive and be placed in the lineup. There is no need to preregister. Cash prizes will be awarded. The chances, 50/50 and Chinese auction prizes will be drawn at midnight Saturday.
Keep track of events and winners on the Company’s facebook page or website at www.mountaintopfireco13.org
There will be food, games, bingo, chances and a Chinese auction each night.
Anyone wishing to donate new crafts or new items may call or drop them off at the station.
Anyone with questions may call the station at 342-5014.