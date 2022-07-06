SANDY RIDGE — A religious site will be hitting the auction block on July 16.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church announced it merged with the Faith United Methodist Church. It contracted Roan Real Estate, LLC of Williamsport to sell the now vacant structure.
The auction will occur on Saturday, July 16, at 2 p.m. on the site in Sandy Ridge.
The property is located at 174 State St., Sandy Ridge, Rush Township. It includes a sanctuary and Sunday School along with a paved parking lot.
The sanctuary is approximately aged back to 1934, and the Sunday School to 1960.
The deed restriction will state no religious use.
The property is partially surrounded by Black Moshannon State Park and Moshannon State Forest.
It will be sold at $40,000 or more. If less, the church will need to confirm. Cashier’s or certified check written to Roan Real estate or cash totaling $8,000 will be required at the time of the auction as a down payment.
For additional information, visit https://www.roanrealestate.com/sandy-ridge.