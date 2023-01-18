BELLEFONTE — Centre County Sheriff Bryan Sampsel has announced he is seeking re-election for a third term in the May 2023 primary.
Sampsel graduated from Bellefonte Area High School in 1988 and attended Penn State in the criminal justice field.
He is a veteran, serving for six years with the PA Army National Guard.
Sampsel started his career at the Centre County Sheriff’s Office in 2003 and attended a 19-week Deputy Sheriff Academy Act 2 training at Penn State. He was elected as the Sheriff in 2015. Sampsel and his wife Ruth reside in Bellefonte with their two children.