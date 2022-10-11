The Salvation Army, 119 Byers St., Clearfield is accepting Christmas applications for families in the Clearfield and Curwensville School Districts only on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. — and 5 to 7 p.m. for working parents.
Applications are for household food boxes, toys for children from age 0-12, and Project Bundle Up for coats, hats and gloves for children 0-17, and senior citizens age 60+.
The following is required at the time of application:
- I.D. for each household member (Birth Certificate for children)
- Proof of all income
- Proof of Residence (utility bill, rent/lease agreement)
- Custody papers, if applicable
Call the Salvation Army at (814) 765-4981 for more information.