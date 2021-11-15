PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township supervisors’ meeting was brief last Wednesday.
There were no action items on any committee reports.
“It’s been a very quiet month,” reported township engineer and zoning officer Michelle Merrow.
There was a request on the engineer’s report, Merrow stated. A conditional use hearing will be held on Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
The 2022 proposed budget was approved. The general fund revenue is $717,318 and expenses are $664,249. The state fund revenue is $242,940 and expenses are $218,200.
Supervisors noted Black Moshannon area water treatment costs were lower than discussed at prior meetings. The cost was only around $25,000 in the first three quarters, Chairman Pat Romano Jr. reported.
Supervisors approved the Columbia Fire Co. agreement of $5,500.
Supervisors noted healthcare went up by $961 per month.
Solicitor David Mason reported there is a lawsuit regarding a drainage issue within the township. Although the township is currently not named as a party, the defendant’s attorney is attempting to get the township involved, Mason stated. Mason noted he would give a full report on the matter at a later date.