Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner was elected chairman of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors at its reorganization meeting Tuesday night. Supervisor Randy Powell was elected vice-chairman.
Barbara Shaffner was reappointed secretary/treasurer at a wage of $21 per hour and a meeting pay of $50 per meeting.
Bailey Flanagan was appointed assistant secretary/treasurer at a pay of $16.50 per hour and a meeting pay of $35 per hour.
Agatha Lauder was reappointed code enforcement officer and zoning officer at a pay of $18.50 per hour and a meeting pay of $25 per hour.
William A. Shaw Jr. was reappointed as solicitor with a retainer of $1,400 per month.
Julie Curry was appointed as interim police chief.
Ruffner was appointed police liaison for the police department, Supervisor Brian Collins was appointed liaison to the road crew and Powell was appointed liaison to the fire department.
Jim King was reappointed as roadmaster and the supervisors were appointed assistant roadmasters.
Jaime Collins and Melissa Fannin were appointed as animal control officers at a pay of $480 per month or $5,760 per year.
Heather Olson was reappointed as administrative assistant for the police department at a pay of $14.30 per hour.
Supervisors set the wages of the part-time members of the road crew at 80 percent of the road crew wages.
Howard Hunt and Robert Neeper were appointed as recycling personnel at a wage of $10.65 per hour.
Reappoint Kelly McCracken as tax collector at a 3 percent commission.
Walter Hopkins of Clearfield was retained as auditor and Keller Engineers of Hollidaysburg as engineers.
Regular business meetings were set for the first and and third Tuesday at 7 p.m. except for July 4, when the meeting would be held on July 5.
Shaffner was reappointed as the voting delegate to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committeee and the Clearfield Area School District delegate as the alternate.
Heather Bozovich was reappointed as solicitor for the zinging hearing board, and Pennsafe Inspection as Building Code Officer.