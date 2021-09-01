Rowles named Clearfield BPW Woman of the Year

Donations to causes benefiting her hometown earned Darlene Rowles the honor of being chosen at Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Organization Woman of the Year for 2020/21.
Assembled for the dinner on Thursday at Sr. Charles Cafe were Darlene’s family, friends, club members and past women of the year.
Rowles was born in Nicktown, Cambria County, and moved to Clearfied to pursue a career in radiology. She is married to John Rowles, has four children and 14 grandchildren.
Rowles is an active member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church. From 1976 to 1981 along with friends Vicky Casteel and Peggy Durant, they started the Clearfield Area Prepared Childbirth Association. They developed a six-week program to instruct expectant couples in prepared childbirth and breastfeeding under the direction of Dr. Maldonada.
For 26 years Rowles has been a team member, leader and on the event leadership/planning committee of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. She has also served on the leadership council for ACS. She is presently the ACS Cancer Action Network leader of the 15th Congressional District and attended Lobby Days in both Harrisburg and Washington D.C. In her spare time, Rowles has been the chairwoman and now volunteer for Daffodil Days.
Rowles has been a blood donor for the American Red Cross since 1994 and to date has donated 100 pints.
In 2013 Rowles decided to become a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, F. Michael Sicks Post 1785 and has been active ever since. She is also an active auxiliary member of the American Legion, John Lewis Shade Post 6 since 2014. When the Legion or VFW hold their Poppy Days, you can find Rowles helping.
To even out her hours of volunteering, she is a member of Curves which she does for herself.
Rowles’ speaker for the evening was her sister, Rita Miller. Miller spoke of all Rowles’ volunteer hours and the things she does for the community. Miller also spoke of Rowles’ growing-up years with her parents and siblings. Rowles was a real helper back then, too, as she helped do the baking for the home and with her siblings’ children.
Rowles chose Heaven Bound for her entertainment. Piano music for hte procession of past Women of the Year was provided by Shirley Bezilla, a friend of the honoree.
Civic and religious organizations represented included Clearfield American Legion Auxiliary, Clearfield VFW Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 812, Clearfield Hospital Auxiliary, Altar and Rosary Society, Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County, Clearfield Woman’s Club, Curwensville BPW Club, Juniata BPW Club and NON.
Former Women of the Year who attended the dinner were Patricia Bishop, Christine Strattan, Cathie L. Hughes, Patty J. Gilliland, Dottie Crissman, Ginny Johnson, Pamela Babick, Gweneth Fox, Donna Shaw, Charlene McCartney, Gwen Grandell and Eleanor Bodle.