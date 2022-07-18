Roof collapses at former Bayer Building

Yesterday morning, the roof collapsed on the former Bayer Building in Hyde – which once housed the Lawrence Township Police Department — causing significant damage to the building.
The collapse was discovered after the Clearfield Municipal Authority discovered there was a water leak in its system at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Believing it was a broken water line, a CMA leak detection crew was sent out to find the problem, according to authority Manager John Williams.
At approximately 11 a.m. the leak detection crew discovered water on the ground outside of the building and initially thought it was a leaking water line.
But when they saw water coming out of the door of the building, they opened the door and saw there was a large amount of water inside.
They also could smell leaking natural gas. The gas company was contacted and the CMA shut off the gas.
It was discovered that a large portion of roof over the room where youth baseball keeps its batting cages had collapsed. The collapse also broke the natural gas line and the water line for the building’s sprinkler system, Williams said.
Williams said the damage was extensive and anything in the room is likely destroyed.
“We are thankful no one was inside at the time,” Williams said.
Williams also said there was three or four inches of water inside of the building due to the water leak.
The township used to have its police station in the building. Youth baseball and Clearfield Starz cheerleading use the building.
On July 5, Lawrence Township Supervisors voted to sell the building to Joe Aveni for $450,000.
Aveni had agreed to allow youth baseball and Starz Cheerleading to continue to use the building. Aveni was planning on placing a business inside a portion of the building and renting out another portion.