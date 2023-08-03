WOODLAND — Roadwork has been a common theme lately in Bradford Township, with several projects being completed already this summer.
Paving season is far from over through, as another large project is about to be underway in the municipality.
Hoopup Road, one of the most traveled roads in the township, is next in line for some fixing-up. Official bids for the project were received at the most recent meeting on Tuesday.
Four bids from four separate companies were received, from New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., HRI Inc. and Grannas Bros.
The awarded bid went to Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc, presenting the township with two options priced at $275,262 and $209,965.
On top of this bid award, more maintenance could be coming to the municipality.
The supervisors of the township have sent a letter out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regarding the moving of the Bigler Keystone Marker on Pinetop Road.
The marker had been damaged and repaired, and now the township supervisors are looking towards PennDOT for approval to move the marker to a safer location.
Correspondence from state Department of Transportation allowed the supervisors to more the marker as long as it remains in a safe location on a breakaway pole.