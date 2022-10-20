Roadway repair to bring one-day detour in Philipsburg

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting area drivers that roadway repair work next week will require a closure and one-day detour along a section of Route 53 (North Centre Street) in Philipsburg.
On Tuesday, Oct. 25, crews will be working to fill pot holes and make base repairs on a short section of Route 53 between East Presqueisle Street and East Laurel Street.
This work will require a closure on North Centre Street and traffic will need to follow a detour. The detour makes use of East Presqueisle Street, Route 322 (Railroad Street), and Route 53.
Work hours are set for 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with all work weather dependent. Should weather force a schedule change, the repairs would take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. All work will be done by Centre County PennDOT Maintenance.