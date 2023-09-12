WEST DECATUR — This summer has been one of road improvements throughout Boggs Township.
Several roadways have been taken care of throughout the season and with autumn on the near horizon, supervisors do not intend to stop.
On various roads within the township, work remains to be done, including on Company Road — a road that has caused previous turmoil at township meetings.
Earlier this summer, there was an issue regarding Company Road and the township’s maintenance of the roadway. The final 650 feet of the road is considered a private road, meaning that the township does not have to maintain the road.
However, months have passed since that discussion, and another issue has risen regarding the road — speed limits.
One unsettled township resident attended the most recent township meeting with discontent regarding the speed at which drivers have been driving on the road, wanting the speed limit to be lowered.
“I sit out and see all of these vehicles flying down the road at unsafe speeds. There are kids that live on that lane and it’s unsafe,” the resident said. “I know myself and other residents that live on that road would love to see the speed limit lowered to 15 or even 10 mph.”
Supervisors unanimously agreed with him, with Supervisor Sheldon Graham stating, “Several roads within the township needed lowered speed limit signs, as well as Company Road.”
Graham continued, “We don’t drive 25 mph on Company, even that’s too fast. But I think that even with a speed study, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation won’t change it. We tried to lower the limit on Dupree Road and got the same results; PennDOT did a speed study and all and didn’t change the limit.”
A solution was proposed by the supervisors though. At the township building there are several signs that are no longer in use by the township. The supervisors decided that they will use one of the signs to display a speed limit change from 25 to 10 mph on the road.
The hope is that the new signage will be up within the coming week.