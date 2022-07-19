REST, Inc., a local non-profit 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to supporting kinship families, has announced a new support program coming to the Clearfield area which will help children impacted by parental substance use disorder.
Bobbie Johnson, Founder/CEO of REST, Inc., said, “According to data provided by the National Association of Children of Addiction, one in four children in the United States is exposed to alcohol misuse or alcohol dependence in the family. And that doesn’t take into account those living in families where there is illicit drug use.
“When you read these statistics, see it all around you, and talk to leaders in the community about how substance use is impacting all areas of our community, you realize it reaches so many. And it’s traumatic, so how do we mitigate the circumstances? How do we support those who are impacted by the disease of Substance Use Disorder, give them hope and lead them to a path of recovery? We do something.”
That “something” has become a partnership between REST, Inc., the Clearfield Area School District, and the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center through which educational support groups will be offered within both schools. These educational support groups will be embedded in the school day and are preventive interventions to benefit both the affected children and their parents or other family members.
The Children’s Program Kit, developed by NACoA and the core of this project, is designed to mitigate adverse childhood experiences, via the group setting, to offer education and a safe environment in which these children can express their feelings freely, build a sense of belonging, reduce isolation and enhance protective factors. Children will learn they are not alone and that they are not to blame for a parent’s Substance Use Disorder, as it is a disease – one their loved ones can recover from. Children will also learn skills needed to be safe and resilient, such as problem solving, finding safety and building a support system.
Additionally, parents and other caregivers can learn how to better understand the child’s needs and how to make use of supportive services for the entire family. Group lessons will include information on SUD as a family disease, treatment options and recovery, community resources, and interpersonal skill-building. Educational materials for parents and caregivers will inform caregivers about lesson topics covered and recovery issues in culturally appropriate ways. Students can be referred by parents/guardians, guidance counselors, Student Assistance Program representatives, family court and other social services. Students are also able to self-refer.
These education support groups will officially begin in October 2022, with school and community roll-out beginning in September.
Funding for this program has initially been provided by the Life Unites Us Community Grant, awarded to REST, Inc. along with four other organizations across Pennsylvania with projects developed to reduce stigma associated with Substance Use Disorder and to promote recovery.
The Clearfield Area School District was also generous in securing the initial curriculum package for REST, Inc.
To learn more about this program or become a trained volunteer facilitator, please contact Bobbie Johnson at (814) 762-2933 or email restinc2021@outlook.com.
Donations can also be made to this program by giving online at www.restfamilies.org.