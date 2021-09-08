A Lawrence Township resident asked the Board of Supervisors at their recent meeting to set the Trick-or-Treat time to daylight hours for the safety of the children.
The request was made by Gail Ralston of Clearfield, during the public comment portion of Tuesday night’s supervisors meeting.
“For the safety of our children, please change the Halloween trick-or-treating to daylight hours,” Ralston said.
Traditionally, Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough has set Trick-or-Treat night on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m.
Ralston said a prominent auto insurance group said Halloween is the deadliest day of the year for child pedestrian fatalities.
And with Halloween falling on a weekend this year, there is the additional risk of drunk driving, Ralston said.
Raltson said she is not asking the township to eliminate trick-or-treating, only that it be held in a safer way.
“Accidents can and do happen, but are we doing the best we can to prevent children from being injured or killed on this holiday,” Ralson asked.
She noted that Curwensville Borough has daytime trick-or-treating.
Ralson said she made the same request to the Clearfield Borough Council.
There was no discussion or action taken on Ralston’s request.