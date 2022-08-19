At Thursday night’s meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council, Rick Mattern of Clearfield said he and many people in the borough are opposed to the location of the police station for the proposed regional police department.
Mattern spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The borough and the township are considering merging its police departments into a single regional police department with its station located at the township building along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway.
However, Mattern argued the proposed police station is too far away from where most of the people live.
According to Google Maps, it takes longer to get from the proposed police station to the borough administration building than it would to go from the police station to downtown Curwensville, he said.
“It takes five minutes to get to Curwensville, and it would take seven minutes to get here,” Mattern said.
Mattern said there are vacant buildings and lots in both the borough and the township that are closer to the main population areas of Clearfield than the proposed police station.
“I still don’t see the logic in having it all the way over there,” Mattern said.
Assistant Chief Nathan Curry of the Clearfield Borough Police Department said they have to be mindful of the railroad tracks because the railroad tracks are extremely busy now. It would slow down response time if the station is located on the other side of the tracks than town.
He said for coverage they are looking at dividing the township and the borough into zones so there would always be two police officers in the borough 24 hours a day.
Additionally, they are looking at new technology that would allow the police officers to do their paperwork in the vehicle instead of the police station, which would shorten police response times.
Council member Steve Livergood said the borough and the township are having a meeting on the regionalization next Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the township building if he would like to attend.