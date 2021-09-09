KARTHAUS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation s reminding motorists that repair work to the Karthaus Truss bridge will require a three-week closure and detour, starting Monday, Sept. 13.
The bridge spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River on state Route 879 in the village of Karthaus. The steel truss bridge is 410 feet long, dates from 1937, and carries an average of 1,050 vehicles each day.
Upon closer inspection, repair plans for the bridge deck have been expanded. Overall work now includes hydro demolition of the existing surface, pressure washing and application of a latex overlay to provide a longer-term repair solution and improve the longevity of the deck. The cure time for a latex overlay is longer than that of an epoxy overlay and closing the bridge to traffic will help ensure a high-quality result.
A 35-mile detour around the closure will use Route 879, Route 1011 (Rolling Stone Road), Route 53, and Route 144. The detour will begin on Sept. 13 and last through Oct. 1.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA is the contractor for this $1.15 million contract.