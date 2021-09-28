PHILIPSBURG — Relay for Life of the Moshannon Valley has announced the date for this year’s Luminaria Service.
DiamondBack Covers, located at 345 Enterprise Dr., will host the event Saturday, Oct. 9, from 3-8 p.m.
Luminarias are bags decorated with the names of friends or loved ones fighting against or who lost their battle with Cancer. At dusk, participants will share in a moment of silence as the bags are alight to honor or remember their friends and loved ones touched by the disease. Those interested in dedicating a luminaria should contact the American Cancer Society at (814) 762-6204 by Tuesday, Oct. 5. The suggested donation is $5 per luminaria.
Windy Hill Village of the Presbyterian Homes will provide a picnic dinner for survivors at 5 p.m. A Survivor Lap will follow at 6 p.m. If you are a survivor who is interested in attending, call the ACS at 877-957-8748.
Additionally, registered teams will sell chances on baskets and other raffle items throughout the day. There will also be a cornhole tournament taking place. Registration is from noon to 1 p.m., and the registration fee is $20. Teams pay a discounted $15 registration fee if bringing their boards, and the winning team receives half the proceeds raised by the tournament.
The Potato Wagon and Paulie & Co. Ice Cream food trucks will be serving at the event.
Relay For Life of the Moshannon Valley is a fundraising entity for the American Cancer society that has raised more than $1 million since its conception in the early 2000s. While the COVID-19 pandemic poses ongoing challenges to fundraising efforts nationwide, the group of volunteers had an excellent fundraising year. To date, the proceeds for the fundraising year 2021 total $42,324, eclipsing the initial goal of $30,000. The Luminaria Service will serve as a wrap-up for 2021 as the leadership team looks forward to 2022.