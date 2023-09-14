HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Courts have announced the establishment of a Regional Veterans Treatment Court which will serve eight central Pennsylvania counties, including Clearfield. The court is anticipated to begin proceedings in early 2024.
Currently, Blair, Clinton, Centre and Mifflin counties host treatment courts within their judicial districts – and among them, only Clinton County has an existing veterans court program. The new Regional Veterans Court initiative aims to extend this crucial support to previously underserved areas. The inclusion of Clearfield, Huntingdon, Juniata and Perry counties will expand the veterans treatment court network to cover 32 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
Blair County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wade Kagarise and Clinton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Salisbury will both preside over the new regional court.
The Regional Veterans Court will provide access to a range of essential services, including mental health resources, treatment for substance use disorder, counseling and other necessary forms of support tailored to veterans’ specific needs. This initiative acknowledges the sacrifices made by veterans and aims to provide them with a supportive environment where they can rebuild their lives and regain a sense of purpose.