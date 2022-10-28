Regional Police Commission updates public on plans

The Clearfield Regional Police Commission revealed additional details on the proposed police department at its town hall Wednesday night.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township are considering merging their police departments to form a new regional police department.
The police station would be located in the Lawrence Township building along the Clearfield Curwensville Highway, commission member and Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner of Lawrence Township said.
The proposed police department would have a total of 24 police officers, including a chief, an assistant chief, four sergeants, 16 police officers and two school resource officers. All the police officers would be full-time, and there would be department secretary, Ruffner said.
The commission already selected Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis as the chief of the new department, with Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department as the assistant chief.
The committee selected the four sergeants on Wednesday. They are Assistant Chief Nathan Curry and Sgt. Daniel Podliski of the Clearfield Borough Police Department and Jonathan Walker and Craig Kanour of the Lawrence Township Police Department.
The commission also unveiled the coverage zones. Ruffner said the borough and the township would be divided into four zones. Zone 1 would be the Mount Joy, Plymptonville, Golden Rod and Kerr Addition areas. Zone 2 would be Mount Zion, Clearfield Borough and Hillsdale areas. Zone 3 will be Hyde, Glen Richey and Oshanter. Zone 4 would be the northern section of Lawrence Township.
Every shift would be manned by a sergeant and four patrol officers. Zones 1, 2 and 3 would each be assigned one patrol officer with one patrol officer and the sergeant roaming all four zones.
The roaming officers would also fill in for the zone patrol officers if one of them have to go to the police station for some reason, Ruffner said.
Because Zone 4 is predominantly forestland and camps, it would not be assigned a patrol officer and instead would receive patrols from time to time from one of the other five officers, according to Ruffner.
The chief and the assistant chief would also normally have different shifts. However, this would not always be the case because the two will have to collaborate from time to time.
Currently, the two municipalities have 20 full-time and two part-time police officers. The police commission is planning on keeping the new department’s budget on the current levels of police spending of the two municipalities.
It costs roughly $100,000 a year to employ a full-time police officer. Ruffner said he is confident that they would be able to promote the two part-time police officers to full-time without any increase in costs due to savings in overtime pay and elimination of duplication of services, such as not having two police stations. He didn’t know yet if they could hire four officers and maintain the current budget levels.
However, township supervisor and commission member Randy Powell said he is confident that the savings from regionalization would allow them to hire four additional full-time police officers and not increase overall costs.
Ruffner said the commission’s goal was to have the new department up and running by the first of the year, but he said it probably won’t meet that goal.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Jim Leitzinger of Clearfield said he is in favor of the regional police department, but he is opposed to having the police station so far outside of town. He said it should be closer to downtown Clearfield.
Ruffner said one of the goals of the regional police department is to live within their means. By having the police station in the township building, they wouldn’t have to acquire any additional property.
The police station’s garage is large enough to hold 12 vehicles and has adequate parking outside for the public and police officers’ private vehicles.
He said the building is large enough that the police station could be expanded if additional municipalities want to join the regional department.