Clearfield Regional Police Commission voted to move forward with seeking financing for new camera systems at its meeting on Wednesday.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township are scheduled to merge their police departments on March 5 and the police commission voted unanimously to move forward with seeking grant funding for a new camera system.
Regional Assistant Chief/Lawrence Township Interim Chief Julie Curry recommended they switch from the Motorola body camera system Lawrence Township currently uses to the Axon system. Clearfield Borough police does not have a body camera system.
Curry said body cameras often break due to the physical nature of the job due to physical confrontations with defendants, being dropped, getting wet, etc., and they are expensive to replace.
She said the township currently has five broken body cameras.
She recommended they switch to the Axon system, although more expensive up front, would be less expensive in the long run because it has a no-questions-asked warranty and the company will replace any broken camera no matter what the reason.
Plus, every 2.5 years the company will replace all of the equipment with new equipment.
Curry said the township’s current body camera system is significantly more time consuming for the police officers to use, and the department is already stretched thin on manpower. She said with the township’s current system, the officers have to manually download their body cameras into the computer system at the station at the end of every shift.
When attorneys want copies of the camera footage, they have to find the relevant footage in the system and save it on CDs, which is also time consuming.
With the Axon system, the camera footage is automatically uploaded as digital files to a cloud storage system using the Internet. Footage is categorized by incident, and all footage of all the officers who responded to the scene are easily accessed in one location.
The District Attorney’s office will be given a login and password to the cloud system and it will have access to all of the camera footage.
Axon also manufactures Taser, the police department’s non lethal weapons. An officer’s body camera will turn on when the officer unholsters the Taser in case the officer didn’t have time to turn the camera on themselves.
She said the township’s current body cameras could be repurposed to be used in the police station’s interview rooms since they record both video and audio.
Curry said the Sandy Township Police Department currently uses the same system.
If they switch to a new body camera system the police department will eventually have to switch to a new in-car camera system as well.
She said the body cameras would be paid for as follows — $43,096 would be paid for using grant funds the department has already received, the department would also use $43,098 that it has set aside from donations, and the remaining $32,321 cost could be spread out over three years at $10,774 per year — but they could pay it off all at once if they choose.
To replace the in-car cameras it will cost about $115,000. Curry said the department is planning on seeking grant funding for the purchase, but it isn’t guaranteed they would get it.
If they receive the grants, Curry said the department would have to pay $5,516 per year for the cameras.
The police commission voted to move forward with securing funding for new camera systems.