Clearfield Regional Police Commission held its monthly meeting on Wednesday night.
Most of the meeting was in executive session to discuss the employee contract, Lawrence Township Secretary/Treasurer Barbara Shaffner said.
The commission also authorized commission member and Lawrence Township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner to obtain prices on a new computer for the assistant secretary of the regional police department, according to Shaffner.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township are proposing to merge their police departments to form a single regional police department governed by the police commission.