Clearfield Borough’s police expenses are higher than anticipated under the new regional police department.
Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township combined its police departments to form the Clearfield Regional Police Department, which began operations on March 3.
Clearfield Regional Police Commission approved its tentative 2023 budget at its meeting Wednesday night.
The budget calls for $2,549,341 in income and expenditures for the final 10 months of 2023. It begins in March and runs through the end of the year.
Most of the regional police department’s income is from funds provided by Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
Lawerence Township’s share is $1,156,985, and Clearfield Borough’s share is $946,626. By agreement the borough is paying 45 percent of the municipal cost and the township 55 percent.
When the township approved its 2023 budget, it estimated the borough and the township’s police departments would remain independent for the first three months and budgeted $1,249,032 for nine months of expenses under the regional police department, which is $92,047 more than the township’s allocation in the regional police budget.
However the borough budgeted a total $1,075,033 for police expenses for the entire year. This works out to be about $89,586 per month, extrapolating for 10 months, the borough budgeted $895,860 for 10 months of police expenses. This would put the borough’s allocation in tentative regional police budget $50,766 higher than what the borough budgeted for police in its 2023 budget.
At Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, The Progress asked council president and regional police commission member Stephanie Tarbay about the shortfall. She said members realize that the borough’s costs for the regional department are higher than anticipated and are looking at ways to close the gap. She said the shortfall occurred because the regional police department didn’t receive a grant they were anticipating receiving.
She said next year’s budget should be better because they incurred some one-time start up costs in forming the regional police department.
When asked if the borough is looking at coming up with the additional funds or seeking cuts in the regional police budget or a combination of the two, Tarbay said they are looking at all options and couldn’t say what will be done to close the gap.
Combined, the borough and the township’s allocations in the tentative regional police budget is $2,103,611. To meet what the borough had budgeted for 10 months of police expenses in its 2023 budget, the combined township/borough allocation would have to be reduced by about $112,811 to $1,990,800, because of the 45/55 split.
Currently the regional police department has 21 full-time police officers, plus one part-time police. Two of the full-time police officers are School Resource Officers paid for by the Clearfield Area School District. The tentative budget calls for adding two additional full time police officers, Chairman Jeremy Ruffner of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors and regional police commission member said.
Once the regional police commission approves its final budget, it would go to the Clearfield Borough Council and Lawrence Township Supervisors for approval.
Other sources of income in the tentative police budget include $186,430 from the school district for the SRO’s, $100,000 from vehicle code fines, $80,000 from grants, $40,000 from donations, $18,000 from fines, $8,500 from rent from the booking center, $7,800 from parking meter income, $3,000 from sale of accident reports, $1,000 from interest income and $1,000 from other revenue.
For expenses, payroll expenses are as follows, patrol officers $925,151, sergeants (four) $277,788, SRO $155,412, chief $77,112, assistant chief $67,258, clerical $37,296, animal control $8,640, part-time police $15,450. Other expenses include health insurance $409,069, FICA $120,355, DUI/drug testing $40,000, auto and liability insurance $65,422, IT services $35,000, utilities/rent $25,200, capital purchases $60,100, Workmans compensation $67,972, fuel $35,000, ammunition $13,000, uniforms $15,000.