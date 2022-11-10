The Clearfield Regional Police Commission approved a proposed charter agreement between Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township at its meeting Wednesday night.
The borough and the township are working towards combining their police departments to form a regional police department. The commission made final changes to the proposed agreement between the two municipalities that would form the regional police department.
Working from copies of the proposed revisions submitted by Clearfeld Borough Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III and police commission Solicitor Daniel Nelson, the commission went through the agreement line by line to form the final document.
Once completed, the commission voted to approve and send it to the Clearfield Borough Council and the Lawrence Township Supervisors for approval.
Commission member and township Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said he would type up the completed document with the changes and submit a copy to township Solicitor William A. Shaw Jr. for his final thoughts before it is presented to the Clearfield Borough Council at its committee meeting.