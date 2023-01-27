The Clearfield Regional Police Commission voted to move forward with developing a grant program to pay for training for new recruits at its meeting Wednesday night.
Assistant Regional Police Chief and Interim Lawrence Township Police Chief Julie Curry said some police departments, to attract new police officers, have a grant program to pay for the recruit’s cost of going to a police academy in exchange for a pledge to work for the department upon graduation.
Curry said if the program were set up, the state has a grant program that would fund 75% of the department’s tuition costs, and the department could use its own grant funds to pay the remaining 25%.
She proposed the police commission establish a grant program to pay the cost of the police academy for qualified recruits, and in exchange, the recruits would be required to work for the regional police department for five years.
She said The Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police academy costs $6,000. Mansfield University recently received a grant, so it is only charging $4,500, with room and board included.
Both programs are six months long.
To qualify for the program, recruits would have to pass an extensive background check, Curry said.
“We don’t want to pay the training for people who might not work out,” Curry said.
If a recruit graduates from a police academy and does not work for the regional police department for the five year minimum, Curry said the recruit would be required to repay the regional police department’s costs, which is 25% of the tuition.
If a recruit fails to graduate, the recruit would be required to repay the full amount. This is because the state grant will not cover any of the cost of tuition if the recruit doesn’t graduate, Curry said.
She said if the commission approves, she plans to consult with the department’s attorney Daniel Nelson, of Philipsburg, and the Teamsters Union, which represents the police officers, on setting up the program.
She said there are two people from the area currently enrolled in police academies who have expressed interest in working for the regional police department. She said she would like to get the program set up in time so they could take advantage of it.
The police commission voted unanimously to move forward with developing the grant program.