The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County announced it will be going door-to-door, conducting a demographic survey on behalf of Clearfield Borough.
The Redevelopment Authority Staff began the survey on July 3. It will continue until Aug. 4 or until all residents have completed the survey.
This survey information will assist the borough with its sponsorship of the Stinky Run Flood Protection Project.
The service area begins at the corner of Woodland Road and East 11 Street down to Bigler Avenue across to East 13 Street and back up to Woodland Road. All residents within that service area will receive a survey.
The Redevelopment Authority Staff and Borough Officials ask for residents’ assistance during this time.