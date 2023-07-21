The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County (RACC) announces that they will be conducting a demographic survey on behalf of Lawrence Township.
Lawrence Township has identified the need for storm water improvements on Barn Road. This survey will begin the week of July 24, 2023 and continuing until Aug. 4, 2023.
RACC staff will be conducting the survey door to door.
According to Lisa Kovalick, Director of the RACC, this survey will help identify funding sources for the Township to address the need for storm water improvements.
The survey is short with approximately six questions. We ask for the resident’s cooperation and assistance during this short survey, as we continue with our mission of creating healthy, safe and prosperous neighborhoods in Clearfield County.