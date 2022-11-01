The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is now soliciting applications for affordable housing initiatives financed by Clearfield County Affordable Housing Fund.
This program addresses affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include nonprofit housing organizations and private housing developers.
The authority is looking for projects that will increase the availability of quality affordable housing for county residents whose annual income is less than the median income of county.
Types of projects considered for funding include rental rehabilitation, emergency repair programs, development of housing for the elderly, special needs and disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction, and community stabilization programs.
The Affordable Housing Trust Funds can match federal, state and/or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include housing and/or redevelopment authorities, or other related agencies, nonprofits and/or developers.
Program guidelines and applications are available upon request by contacting the authority at 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield or 814-765-5149. All applications are due by Nov. 16 before 4 p.m.