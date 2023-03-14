The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is now soliciting applications for affordable housing initiatives financed by Clearfield County Affordable Housing Fund. This program addresses affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include non-profits organizations, human service agencies, municipalities, and private housing developers.
Types of projects which increase the availability of quality affordable housing for county resident whose annual income is less than the median income of county. Eligible applicants may be considered for funding for projects such as; rental rehabilitation, owner occupied rehabilitation first time home buyers programs, housing counseling programs, emergency repair programs, elderly, special needs, & disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction, transitional housing, homeless shelters, community stabilization programs, foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance, and bridge loans for rental housing development.
Affordable Housing Trust Funds can match federal, state and/or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include municipal governments, housing and/or redevelopment authorities, or other related agencies, non-profits, and/or developers. Individuals are not eligible.
Program guidelines and application are available upon request by contacting the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County (RACC), 212 E. Locust Street, Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830 or (814) 765-5149. All applications are due by April 11, 2023 by 4:00PM.