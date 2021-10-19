FALLENTIMBER — Nicole Ralston of Fallentimber has announced her candidacy for Glendale School District School Board’s Region 1, which covers Reade Township, Cambria County.
Ralston is a 10-year resident of Fallentimber and has a son who attends Glendale School District. She previously resided in Osceola Mills and is a class of 2000 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
She earned her associates degree in office technology professional from South Hills School of Business and Technology. Currently, she works part-time with her primary focus being a housewife and mother.
Ralston said she seeks to be elected to the Glendale School Board because she feels the concerns of students, parents and the community are not being heard. She aims to be that board member that will listen and will work to provide solutions that will benefit the students, along with parents and the community.
“I will work to ensure proper education is provided for the students to have the opportunity for a successful future,” Ralston said in a statement. “I want to keep children from the center of political agendas and narratives and let kids be kids.”