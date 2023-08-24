All are invited to The Rally Against Drug Overdose and Addiction, held on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.
Participants are being asked to gather at the Riverfront Walk amphitheater for a brief prayer vigil. The rally will then proceed to lower Witmer park where Clearfield EMS will provide a training on the administration of Narcan.
There will be speakers from the community and music. The rally will then proceed to the Clearfield county courthouse where they will hear from local elected officials, candidates and community members.
The rally will finish up at Lower Witmer Park with musical entertainment by Temptation Alley.
Drug overdose and addiction has remained a problem for Clearfield County. Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission identified 18 overdose deaths in 2022.
As per Jeremy Ruffner from Clearfield County Emergency Management, in 2023, local EMS responded to approximately 10 calls for overdose emergencies each month. It has been reported that these calls are continuing to be steady.
The organizers of The Rally Against Drug Overdose and Addiction hope to fight back against the notion that many are able to recover from drug addictions by themselves, and to spread awareness about how asking for help is nothing to be ashamed of.
If you would like to join in and provide a information table, or would like to register as a speaker, email rallyagainstdrugoverdose@gmail.com.